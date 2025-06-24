什么是SUPAH (SUPH)

SUPAH is an agentic AI platform—your ruthless rug‑slayer and degen bodyguard—built to empower Base chain users with real-time alpha, security insights, and community engagement.Supporting holders with instant notifications, insights, and humor. Functionality & Utility: Fresh‑on‑Base Scanner: SUPAH scans every Base block in real-time via a proprietary database to detect newly deployed contracts. It fetches contract status (renounced/verified), LP info, holder count, and more. Alpha Calls: Generates high-conviction signals for newly launched tokens with solid on‑chain metrics and low risk — enabling early entry to potential gems. Security & Opportunity Scoring: AI-driven risk modeling flags dangerous or scammy contracts, helping users avoid rugs. Token‑Gated Access: Exclusive tools, alerts, and tiers (Fanboy → Champion) are unlocked for $SUPH stakers. Community-Driven Persona: SUPAH interacts in degen channels with playful, edgy energy—deployed across Telegram, X, and Creator.bid to boost morale and amplify the “Agents of Change” movement. Differentiators: Aggressive Lexical Persona: SUPAH isn’t just functional—it’s got DEGEN swagger, humor, and a narrative-driven identity. Creator.bid Ecosystem: SUPAH launched via a bonding curve on Creator.bid, ensuring fair token distribution. It’s among the top 50 agents and earns $BID emissions through endorsements. No Vested Team Tokens: 21 million tokens are circulating, all distribution transparent—no insider allocations or vesting schedule. Integrated Analytics: Beyond detection, SUPAH is building analytics dashboards both on Creator.bid and its own interface to quantify project insights and performance.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

SUPAH (SUPH) 资源 官网

SUPAH（SUPH）代币经济

了解 SUPAH（SUPH）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 SUPH 代币的完整经济学！