$0.00474128
-5.70%(1D)

今天 SUPAH (SUPH) 的价格

今天 SUPAH (SUPH) 的实时价格为 0.00474128 USD。目前其市值为 $ 99.57K USD。SUPH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SUPAH 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- SUPAH 当天价格变化为 -5.71%
- 其循环供应量为 21.00M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 SUPH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SUPH 价格信息的首选平台。

SUPAH (SUPH) 价格表现 USD

今天内，SUPAH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00028756372016063
在过去30天内，SUPAH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，SUPAH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，SUPAH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.00028756372016063-5.71%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

SUPAH (SUPH) 价格分析

SUPAH 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.00436799
$ 0.00535146
$ 0.01082953
+0.05%

-5.71%

-45.67%

SUPAH (SUPH) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 99.57K
--
21.00M
什么是SUPAH (SUPH)

SUPAH is an agentic AI platform—your ruthless rug‑slayer and degen bodyguard—built to empower Base chain users with real-time alpha, security insights, and community engagement.Supporting holders with instant notifications, insights, and humor. Functionality & Utility: Fresh‑on‑Base Scanner: SUPAH scans every Base block in real-time via a proprietary database to detect newly deployed contracts. It fetches contract status (renounced/verified), LP info, holder count, and more. Alpha Calls: Generates high-conviction signals for newly launched tokens with solid on‑chain metrics and low risk — enabling early entry to potential gems. Security & Opportunity Scoring: AI-driven risk modeling flags dangerous or scammy contracts, helping users avoid rugs. Token‑Gated Access: Exclusive tools, alerts, and tiers (Fanboy → Champion) are unlocked for $SUPH stakers. Community-Driven Persona: SUPAH interacts in degen channels with playful, edgy energy—deployed across Telegram, X, and Creator.bid to boost morale and amplify the “Agents of Change” movement. Differentiators: Aggressive Lexical Persona: SUPAH isn’t just functional—it’s got DEGEN swagger, humor, and a narrative-driven identity. Creator.bid Ecosystem: SUPAH launched via a bonding curve on Creator.bid, ensuring fair token distribution. It’s among the top 50 agents and earns $BID emissions through endorsements. No Vested Team Tokens: 21 million tokens are circulating, all distribution transparent—no insider allocations or vesting schedule. Integrated Analytics: Beyond detection, SUPAH is building analytics dashboards both on Creator.bid and its own interface to quantify project insights and performance.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

SUPAH (SUPH) 资源

官网

SUPAH（SUPH）代币经济

了解 SUPAH（SUPH）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 SUPH 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 SUPAH (SUPH) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

SUPH 兑换为当地货币

1 SUPH 兑换 VND
124.7667832
1 SUPH 兑换 AUD
A$0.0072541584
1 SUPH 兑换 GBP
0.0034611344
1 SUPH 兑换 EUR
0.0040775008
1 SUPH 兑换 USD
$0.00474128
1 SUPH 兑换 MYR
RM0.0201030272
1 SUPH 兑换 TRY
0.1879443392
1 SUPH 兑换 JPY
¥0.6876278384
1 SUPH 兑换 RUB
0.372901672
1 SUPH 兑换 INR
0.4078923184
1 SUPH 兑换 IDR
Rp77.7258892032
1 SUPH 兑换 KRW
6.4507010912
1 SUPH 兑换 PHP
0.2698736576
1 SUPH 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2372536512
1 SUPH 兑换 BRL
R$0.0260296272
1 SUPH 兑换 CAD
C$0.0064955536
1 SUPH 兑换 BDT
0.579384416
1 SUPH 兑换 NGN
7.3507856864
1 SUPH 兑换 UAH
0.1985173936
1 SUPH 兑换 VES
Bs0.48835184
1 SUPH 兑换 PKR
Rs1.344627008
1 SUPH 兑换 KZT
2.4745688576
1 SUPH 兑换 THB
฿0.1548976176
1 SUPH 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1399151728
1 SUPH 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0174004976
1 SUPH 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0038404368
1 SUPH 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0371716352
1 SUPH 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.042908584
1 SUPH 兑换 MXN
$0.0902265584