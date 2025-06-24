SUPAH 价格 (SUPH)
今天 SUPAH (SUPH) 的实时价格为 0.00474128 USD。目前其市值为 $ 99.57K USD。SUPH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SUPAH 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- SUPAH 当天价格变化为 -5.71%
- 其循环供应量为 21.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SUPH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。
今天内，SUPAH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00028756372016063。
在过去30天内，SUPAH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，SUPAH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，SUPAH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00028756372016063
|-5.71%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SUPAH 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.05%
-5.71%
-45.67%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
SUPAH is an agentic AI platform—your ruthless rug‑slayer and degen bodyguard—built to empower Base chain users with real-time alpha, security insights, and community engagement.Supporting holders with instant notifications, insights, and humor. Functionality & Utility: Fresh‑on‑Base Scanner: SUPAH scans every Base block in real-time via a proprietary database to detect newly deployed contracts. It fetches contract status (renounced/verified), LP info, holder count, and more. Alpha Calls: Generates high-conviction signals for newly launched tokens with solid on‑chain metrics and low risk — enabling early entry to potential gems. Security & Opportunity Scoring: AI-driven risk modeling flags dangerous or scammy contracts, helping users avoid rugs. Token‑Gated Access: Exclusive tools, alerts, and tiers (Fanboy → Champion) are unlocked for $SUPH stakers. Community-Driven Persona: SUPAH interacts in degen channels with playful, edgy energy—deployed across Telegram, X, and Creator.bid to boost morale and amplify the “Agents of Change” movement. Differentiators: Aggressive Lexical Persona: SUPAH isn’t just functional—it’s got DEGEN swagger, humor, and a narrative-driven identity. Creator.bid Ecosystem: SUPAH launched via a bonding curve on Creator.bid, ensuring fair token distribution. It’s among the top 50 agents and earns $BID emissions through endorsements. No Vested Team Tokens: 21 million tokens are circulating, all distribution transparent—no insider allocations or vesting schedule. Integrated Analytics: Beyond detection, SUPAH is building analytics dashboards both on Creator.bid and its own interface to quantify project insights and performance.
了解 SUPAH（SUPH）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 SUPH 代币的完整经济学！
