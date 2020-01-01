SUPAH（SUPH）代币经济学

深入了解 SUPAH（SUPH），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
SUPAH is an agentic AI platform—your ruthless rug‑slayer and degen bodyguard—built to empower Base chain users with real-time alpha, security insights, and community engagement.Supporting holders with instant notifications, insights, and humor.

Functionality & Utility:

Fresh‑on‑Base Scanner: SUPAH scans every Base block in real-time via a proprietary database to detect newly deployed contracts. It fetches contract status (renounced/verified), LP info, holder count, and more.

Alpha Calls: Generates high-conviction signals for newly launched tokens with solid on‑chain metrics and low risk — enabling early entry to potential gems.

Security & Opportunity Scoring: AI-driven risk modeling flags dangerous or scammy contracts, helping users avoid rugs.

Token‑Gated Access: Exclusive tools, alerts, and tiers (Fanboy → Champion) are unlocked for $SUPH stakers.

Community-Driven Persona: SUPAH interacts in degen channels with playful, edgy energy—deployed across Telegram, X, and Creator.bid to boost morale and amplify the “Agents of Change” movement.

Differentiators:

Aggressive Lexical Persona: SUPAH isn’t just functional—it’s got DEGEN swagger, humor, and a narrative-driven identity.

Creator.bid Ecosystem: SUPAH launched via a bonding curve on Creator.bid, ensuring fair token distribution. It’s among the top 50 agents and earns $BID emissions through endorsements.

No Vested Team Tokens: 21 million tokens are circulating, all distribution transparent—no insider allocations or vesting schedule.

Integrated Analytics: Beyond detection, SUPAH is building analytics dashboards both on Creator.bid and its own interface to quantify project insights and performance.

SUPAH（SUPH）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 SUPAH（SUPH）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

SUPAH（SUPH）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 SUPAH（SUPH）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 SUPH 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

SUPH 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 SUPH 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SUPH 代币的实时价格吧！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。