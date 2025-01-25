STAN 价格 (STAN)
今天 STAN (STAN) 的实时价格为 0.00239913 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。STAN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
STAN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 276.81K USD
- STAN 当天价格变化为 -6.52%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 STAN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 STAN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，STAN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000167525299630207。
在过去30天内，STAN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009367535。
在过去60天内，STAN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0012193436。
在过去90天内，STAN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.006364798986286754。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000167525299630207
|-6.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0009367535
|-39.04%
|60天
|$ -0.0012193436
|-50.82%
|90天
|$ -0.006364798986286754
|-72.62%
STAN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.13%
-6.52%
-25.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
7 billion people. 1 billion cups. You do the maths. Based on the recently viral Stanley Cups, the main focus of $STAN is to become the story tellers of Crypto by utilising our teams' deep animation and production background to produce videos featuring our mascot humorously engaging with Crypto current events. Here is a short example of such: https://twitter.com/StanleyCupCoin/status/1748901399478378595 Beyond the above, the success of $STAN is based on there being only 7 billion people in this world, yet 1 billion cups. If this isn't enough, we are developing a production team to partner with other projects within the space, generating our team revenue which will be used to sustainably fund our own content in making sure that the cup still fu
