ShredN 价格 (SHRED)
今天 ShredN (SHRED) 的实时价格为 0.466075 USD。目前其市值为 $ 476.62K USD。SHRED 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ShredN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 45.34K USD
- ShredN 当天价格变化为 -19.26%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SHRED兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SHRED 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ShredN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1112020751208458。
在过去30天内，ShredN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.3145664150。
在过去60天内，ShredN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2441479822。
在过去90天内，ShredN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.4267753991836387。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.1112020751208458
|-19.26%
|30天
|$ -0.3145664150
|-67.49%
|60天
|$ -0.2441479822
|-52.38%
|90天
|$ -0.4267753991836387
|-47.79%
ShredN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.86%
-19.26%
-39.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? ShredN is a protocol dedicated to perfectly solve the low liquidity problemof NFTs. Unlikeother NFT fragmentation or NFT AMM protocols, ShredN will set different liquidity solutionsfor different types of NFTs (ERC-721 or ERC-1155). At the same time, the ShredNprotocol will distinguish different ERC-721 IDs, allowing NFTs with different attributes to achievefairvaluations based on their rarity traits. What makes your project unique? 1. Targeted Solutions The ShredN protocol covers a variety of liquidity solutions. These include: fragmentation, NFT AMM, and the creation of trading strategies for NFT traits. Through Shredn users canchoose the right solution for their individual needs. 2. Multi-chain ShredN's vision is to enable all NFTs to unlock and access liquidity. To this end, ShredNwill support all public chains where NFTs exist. 3. Community Co-Governance Community members can vote to manage the NFT projects that exist on ShredN, decidethedirection of ShredN, and work together to develop NFT liquidity solutions. 4. Aggregation In order to make the price discovery of NFTs smoother and more liquid, ShredNwill aggregate all existing NFT liquidity solution platforms. What can your token be used for? Community Governance: Users holding SHRED can decide the development of ShredNthrough voting and manage the NFT projects on ShredN's shelves. Fee reduction: When trading NFTs on ShredN, the platform will charge a portion of thefeeas a reward for NFT liquidity providers; users holding ShredN will be charged a lower feewhen trading. NFT liquidity providing rewards: the commission charged by the platformwill be issuedtoNFT liquidity providers in the form of SHRED tokens
