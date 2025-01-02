什么是MoonEdge (MOONED)

MoonEdge is the first decentralized launch pad fully dedicated to project launches on Polygon (formally MATIC). MoonEdge’s goal is to provide a seamless path for Polygon-built projects to make it to market. Through this, we are lowering the barrier to entry for all Polygon enthusiasts. The MoonEdge allocation system involved guaranteed allocation for all investment classes. Our tiers are structured to ensure every size and type of investor has the opportunity to get involved in the growth and development of the Polygon platform’s earliest projects. We look to onboard users and projects onto the Polygon ecosystem. With greater fundraising access, we strive to protect all participants involved from scams and bad actors. Projects which are listed on MoonEdge are subjected to a thorough vetting process and undergoes detailed scrutiny. This is done via an elected MoonEdge committee, which consists of its partners and advisors.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

MoonEdge (MOONED) 资源 官网