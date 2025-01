什么是Lisk (LSK)

Lisk is a Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to bringing Web3 adoption in emerging markets back to Ethereum. Offering some of the lowest transaction fees in the industry, Lisk is the ecosystem of choice for users and developers in cost-sensitive regions. By leveraging efficient, scalable, and innovative Layer 2 technology, Lisk enables real-world applications in emerging markets to operate efficiently on Ethereum for the first time. Lisk’s founder-focused approach provides a comprehensive ecosystem of builder programs, tools, seed liquidity, and knowledge bases to support local Web3 projects from inception to success. As a long-standing Web3 infrastructure project, Lisk has been democratizing blockchain accessibility for developers and end-users globally since 2016. As a member of the Optimism Superchain, Lisk plays a pivotal role in building the industry’s first truly interoperable supernetwork alongside Base, Optimism, Mode, and Worldchain.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Lisk (LSK) 资源 官网