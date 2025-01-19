Indigo Protocol iUSD 价格 (IUSD)
今天 Indigo Protocol iUSD (IUSD) 的实时价格为 1.001 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。IUSD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Indigo Protocol iUSD 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 148.01K USD
- Indigo Protocol iUSD 当天价格变化为 -3.03%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IUSD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IUSD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Indigo Protocol iUSD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.031291035046134。
在过去30天内，Indigo Protocol iUSD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0123259136。
在过去60天内，Indigo Protocol iUSD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0761465705。
在过去90天内，Indigo Protocol iUSD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1237862222492105。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.031291035046134
|-3.03%
|30天
|$ +0.0123259136
|+1.23%
|60天
|$ -0.0761465705
|-7.60%
|90天
|$ +0.1237862222492105
|+14.11%
Indigo Protocol iUSD 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.45%
-3.03%
-0.74%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
iUSD is Cardano’s first fault-tolerant and fully collateralized native stablecoin released in November of 2022 as part of Indigo Protocol v1. iUSD is pegged to the median value of USDC, TUSD, and USDT; this design allows iUSD to maintain its peg even if one of the three stablecoins (USDC, TUSD, and USDT) depegs. The Indigo Protocol is a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) based DeFi protocol that brings capital-efficient synthetic assets to the Cardano ecosystem. Users can purchase iUSD from a DEX just like any Cardano native asset, or can mint iUSD within the Indigo Protocol by depositing ADA as collateral. When users mint iUSD within the Indigo Protocol, they must deposit sufficient ADA such that their CDP remains above the applicable Minimum Collateralization Ratio (MCR) - meaning a user deposits collateral in the form of ADA that ensures over-collateralization. If the value of a user's ADA collateral begins to decrease toward the MCR, a user can choose to add more collateral to keep their iUSD position above the MCR. If a user’s collateral becomes worth less than the MCR of their iUSD debt, the Indigo Stability Pool providers will allow the user to keep their iUSD but will exchange Stability Pool iUSD for the user’s higher value ADA collateral. Thereby ensuring that iUSD remains overcollateralized and that the Indigo Protocol remains solvent via its efficient liquidation process. Unique to Indigo, users still receive their ADA staking rewards from stake pool delegation while ADA is being used as collateral in a CDP. This CDP Liquid Staking feature presents a unique use case for iUSD in trading strategies. The Indigo DAO controls the iUSD parameters and can therefore vote to raise or lower the Minimum Collateralization Ratio for iUSD and all Indigo iAssets.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 IUSD 兑换 AUD
A$1.61161
|1 IUSD 兑换 GBP
￡0.82082
|1 IUSD 兑换 EUR
€0.97097
|1 IUSD 兑换 USD
$1.001
|1 IUSD 兑换 MYR
RM4.5045
|1 IUSD 兑换 TRY
₺35.46543
|1 IUSD 兑换 JPY
¥156.42627
|1 IUSD 兑换 RUB
₽102.59249
|1 IUSD 兑换 INR
₹86.66658
|1 IUSD 兑换 IDR
Rp16,409.83344
|1 IUSD 兑换 PHP
₱58.60855
|1 IUSD 兑换 EGP
￡E.50.4504
|1 IUSD 兑换 BRL
R$6.1061
|1 IUSD 兑换 CAD
C$1.44144
|1 IUSD 兑换 BDT
৳121.6215
|1 IUSD 兑换 NGN
₦1,559.18763
|1 IUSD 兑换 UAH
₴42.15211
|1 IUSD 兑换 VES
Bs54.054
|1 IUSD 兑换 PKR
Rs279.05878
|1 IUSD 兑换 KZT
₸531.31078
|1 IUSD 兑换 THB
฿34.42439
|1 IUSD 兑换 TWD
NT$32.92289
|1 IUSD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.91091
|1 IUSD 兑换 HKD
HK$7.78778
|1 IUSD 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.05004