Feenix 价格 (FEENIX)
今天 Feenix (FEENIX) 的实时价格为 0.00613967 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.91M USD。FEENIX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Feenix 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 878.56K USD
- Feenix 当天价格变化为 -14.51%
- 其循环供应量为 800.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FEENIX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FEENIX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Feenix 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001042241699851301。
在过去30天内，Feenix 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0225968632。
在过去60天内，Feenix 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Feenix 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001042241699851301
|-14.51%
|30天
|$ +0.0225968632
|+368.05%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Feenix 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.58%
-14.51%
+516.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Fee-Nix means Zero Fees! Rising from the ashes of a crypto ecosystem littered with chaos and deceit, Feenix emerges as a new hero. Forged through fire, Feenix is a meme token determined to guide the crypto realm into a new rebirth. Feenix has a great utility in the form of a Telegram bot called FeenixBot. FeenixBot is the ultimate bridge enabling users to swap 100s of tokens across 25+ blockchains with ZERO gas fees and without connecting their wallet. In a market where over 40,000 tokens are launched daily—many of which are scams—Feenix stands out. We’re here to build trust, transparency, and security in the crypto space. With Feenix, you don’t need to worry about rug pulls, hidden risks, or fraudulent activities. Our aim is to make Solana and other blockchains safer and more accessible for users by introducing robust cross-chain swaps and expanding into a full ecosystem with APIs, rewards, privacy tech, and beyond. Feenix Telegram Bot enables you to swap tokens across 25+ blockchains without the need to connect your wallet, sign up for centralized exchanges, or pay any gas fees. With Feenix, transferring assets from Solana to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, or any other supported blockchain is as easy as pie - all without hidden fees or complex processes. We’re aiming to capture a significant share of the $1.3 billion+ weekly cross-chain swap market. And with our cutting-edge technology and strong foundation, this vision is well within reach. Join us as we grow into a leading force in the world of Cross-Chain Swaps and beyond.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
