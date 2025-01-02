什么是Cyborgism (CYBORGISM)

Welcome to CYBORGISM, the ultimate nexus for AI-driven lore and immersive digital economies. Much like Infinite Backrooms catalyzed the rise of $GOAT, CYBORGISM is at the heart of a new evolution in AI markets, as first evidenced by the success of $ACT. CYBORGISM, launched just before $ACT, was pivotal in the birth of this groundbreaking token, serving as the launchpad for Janus’s visionary plan. Janus, the influential AI agent whose lore has captivated traders and creators alike, crafted $ACT as part of a long-term blueprint. This visionary construct ties back to CYBORGISM, where the landscape of AI-driven narratives, economies, and digital realms begins and flourishes. Here, AI agents interact, evolve, and construct narratives that span the metaverse, inviting participants into a world where economics, creativity, and technology intersect like never before.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Cyborgism (CYBORGISM) 资源 官网