什么是Baseape (BAPE)

What is the project about? The Baseape project aims to introduce individuals to the Base ecosystem through its fun and friendly mascot, Baseape! The project is community owned and managed, with strict limits on individual holdings to promote decentralization and widespread adoption. What makes your project unique? By leveraging the power of memes and community-driven content creation, Baseape aims to increase awareness and understanding of the Baseape universe, serving as a guide and companion to all Baseapeauts along the way! History of your project. We have completed the DApp's staking feature and will release it in the next few days. After 18 hours of launching, we've got over 450 holders with 4,000 transactions and a trading volume of $986,000. The ownership of the contract has been renounced and the Liquidity Pool tokens have been locked.

Baseape (BAPE) 资源 官网