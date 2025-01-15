Giá BitmapPunks (BMP)
Giá BitmapPunks (BMP) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 1.77 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 4.45M USD. Giá BMP/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của BitmapPunks:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 93.41K USD
- Biến động giá BitmapPunks trong ngày: -13.35%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 2.10M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá BMP/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá BMP chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của BitmapPunks/USD là $ -0.272052054071358.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của BitmapPunks/USD là $ 0.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của BitmapPunks/USD là $ 0.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của BitmapPunks/USD là $ 0.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ -0.272052054071358
|-13.35%
|30 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|60 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|90 ngày
|$ 0
|--
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của BitmapPunks: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
-18.13%
-13.35%
-3.96%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
A fully-onchain, ultra-large, hybrid collection. BitmapPunks is a new breed of NFTs that combines the permanence of on-chain assets with the flexibility of hybrid tokens. Designed to address the limitations of traditional NFTs, BitmapPunks leverages a unique approach that merges the ERC-721 and ERC-20 standards, giving each NFT a fungible token mirror and creating new possibilities for ownership, trading, and accessibility. Hybrid NFT NFT marketplaces have provided a home for trading digital collectibles, but they aren’t ideal for active trading or price speculation. Platform fees and royalties add friction, reducing potential profits for traders. Attempts to improve NFT liquidity, like off-chain order books and fractionalization, have had limited success. Hybrid NFTs, however, offer a promising alternative by blending the best of both non-fungible and fungible tokens. In a hybrid setup, each NFT in the collection has a corresponding fungible token, making hybrid NFTs like BitmapPunks compatible with all on-chain infrastructure built for both asset types. This dual structure enables easy integration with centralized exchanges and unlocks the potential for broader trading options, putting hybrid NFTs on par with other crypto assets. Fully On-Chain While many projects claim to be “on-chain,” they often rely on off-chain storage solutions like IPFS to store images and metadata. This means that if the storage system fails, the NFT could lose its visual component. CryptoPunks is one of the few collections that has achieved true on-chain permanence, with both metadata and media data stored on Ethereum. BitmapPunks builds on this legacy by taking on-chain storage even further: every trait, image, and piece of metadata is fully embedded within the blockchain, making BitmapPunks independent of any external storage. BitmapPunks also goes beyond the typical pre-mint image generation seen in most NFTs. Instead of using off-chain scripts, BitmapPunks performs all trait combinations on-chain, creating each unique image directly through smart contract code. While this approach removes the flexibility to manually adjust unexpected trait combinations, it guarantees the collection’s longevity and integrity by eliminating the need for external scripts. Bitmap The bitmap format, one of the earliest digital image formats, may seem like an unconventional choice, especially given its size inefficiency compared to JPEG or PNG. However, the bitmap format has one powerful advantage: its simplicity makes it highly compatible with on-chain implementation. Bitmap images are straightforward to create and layer, allowing BitmapPunks to compose images directly on the blockchain. Each BitmapPunk’s traits—including their names, rarity, and image data—are stored on-chain, allowing for direct layering and composition within the smart contract itself. To support this on-chain composability, BitmapPunks includes an embedded, bare-bones image editor coded into the contract. This system handles image layering logic, keeping trait conflicts to a minimum and providing the pixel-perfect composability that traditional NFTs lack. Ultra-Large Scale Most NFT collections cap their supply at around 10,000 tokens, balancing demand and supply but limiting community growth and accessibility. BitmapPunks challenges this convention with a massive collection size of 2,100,000 tokens. This ultra-large supply is designed to accommodate a broader community, offering room for growth and participation at a scale unseen in typical NFT collections. By breaking out of the traditional scarcity model, BitmapPunks aims to surpass the reach of even successful memecoins, establishing a digital asset that’s both community-driven and widely accessible. With a large supply, fully on-chain integrity, and a hybrid structure, BitmapPunks sets a new standard for sustainable, inclusive NFT collections that are built to last.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 BMP/AUD
A$2.8497
|1 BMP/GBP
￡1.4337
|1 BMP/EUR
€1.7169
|1 BMP/USD
$1.77
|1 BMP/MYR
RM7.965
|1 BMP/TRY
₺62.835
|1 BMP/JPY
¥278.5095
|1 BMP/RUB
₽180.54
|1 BMP/INR
₹153.0696
|1 BMP/IDR
Rp29,016.3888
|1 BMP/PHP
₱103.8459
|1 BMP/EGP
￡E.89.3319
|1 BMP/BRL
R$10.7085
|1 BMP/CAD
C$2.5311
|1 BMP/BDT
৳214.0992
|1 BMP/NGN
₦2,752.704
|1 BMP/UAH
₴74.4816
|1 BMP/VES
Bs93.81
|1 BMP/PKR
Rs493.1574
|1 BMP/KZT
₸934.5246
|1 BMP/THB
฿61.5075
|1 BMP/TWD
NT$58.4985
|1 BMP/CHF
Fr1.6107
|1 BMP/HKD
HK$13.7706
|1 BMP/MAD
.د.م17.7177