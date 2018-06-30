You can find more information about MX TOKEN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, the MX ecosystem is gradually improved each day in order to empower users and builders. The main focus of MX Token is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX is also the proof of MEXC community's rights. Holders have the right to vote on business decisions, team elections and gain priority participation in activities, etc. MEXC also fully adopts the community's voting proposals and restructures the rights and interests allocation mechanism based on the results of voting. Starting from January 2022, 40% of the entire profit of the platform will be allocated to the repurchase and burning of MX from the secondary market on a quarterly basis. The initial total supply of MX is 1 billion tokens. 560 million tokens have currently been destroyed, and the goal of 100 million tokens in circulation remains unchanged. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings. In addition, MX has practical applications, such as 0.01% transaction fee deduction on the trading platform MEXC.com.