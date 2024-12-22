wain Price (WAIN)
The live price of wain (WAIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 161.62K USD. WAIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key wain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 46.11K USD
- wain price change within the day is -28.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 896.52M USD
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-28.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of wain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.16%
-28.38%
-48.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wain is a fun art project about a cute cat loosely inspired by Louis Wain’s love for cats. While the character has its own unique style, it draws a bit of influence from his whimsical take on feline charm. I’ve always admired Wain’s art and even have 15 of his prints in my home. This project brings my love for art to life on Solana, blending creativity with blockchain innovation and experimentation.
