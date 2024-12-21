Unique Utility Price (UNQT)
The live price of Unique Utility (UNQT) today is 0.00243239 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 157.96K USD. UNQT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Unique Utility Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 82.17 USD
- Unique Utility price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 64.94M USD
During today, the price change of Unique Utility to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unique Utility to USD was $ -0.0001123970.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unique Utility to USD was $ -0.0000058301.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unique Utility to USD was $ -0.0001937861873679237.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001123970
|-4.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000058301
|-0.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001937861873679237
|-7.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Unique Utility: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-16.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Unique Utility Token (UNQT) is an ERC20 token made to work with borderless exchanges. The Unique Utility Token group's essential objective is to empower everybody in each edge of the world to utilize cryptographic forms of money by joining advanced resources and global marketplaces.
