Undead Blocks Price (UNDEAD)
The live price of Undead Blocks (UNDEAD) today is 0.00292964 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.77K USD. UNDEAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Undead Blocks Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 132.06K USD
- Undead Blocks price change within the day is +0.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.00M USD
During today, the price change of Undead Blocks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Undead Blocks to USD was $ -0.0005165881.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Undead Blocks to USD was $ -0.0022735459.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Undead Blocks to USD was $ -0.025901320996759435.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.70%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005165881
|-17.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022735459
|-77.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.025901320996759435
|-89.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of Undead Blocks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.72%
+0.70%
-21.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Undead Blocks is a play-to-earn multiplayer FPS zombie survival crypto game. Players can fight their way through hordes of zombies using special NFT weapons & earn ZBUX, the Undead Blocks reward currency, as they progress through easter-egg filled maps. Undead Blocks has over 140 unique weapons & explosives already created. Full game launching in Q3 2022. ‘Zombies’ have been a popular video game & movie theme for over 2 decades. FPS games like Call of Duty attract players from all over the world because of their nice graphics & fun gameplay. We have morphed zombies & FPS with a touch of play-to-earn so users can enjoy an addictive round-based p2e zombie game, beta playable on PC & Mac coming in May 2022, with full game launching in Q3, 2022. Wagyu Games has been developing the Undead Blocks game since August 2021. The level design, character design & animations, weapon mechanics, and all 140 weapon variations are complete. The team is now hard at work optimizing the map to be compatible with as many devices as possible, including low-spec pc’s etc. "
|1 UNDEAD to AUD
A$0.0047460168
|1 UNDEAD to GBP
￡0.0023730084
|1 UNDEAD to EUR
€0.0028417508
|1 UNDEAD to USD
$0.00292964
|1 UNDEAD to MYR
RM0.0131540836
|1 UNDEAD to TRY
₺0.103709256
|1 UNDEAD to JPY
¥0.4619163388
|1 UNDEAD to RUB
₽0.2977393132
|1 UNDEAD to INR
₹0.2524470788
|1 UNDEAD to IDR
Rp48.0268775616
|1 UNDEAD to PHP
₱0.17284876
|1 UNDEAD to EGP
￡E.0.148093302
|1 UNDEAD to BRL
R$0.0179293968
|1 UNDEAD to CAD
C$0.0042186816
|1 UNDEAD to BDT
৳0.3573574872
|1 UNDEAD to NGN
₦4.5420552632
|1 UNDEAD to UAH
₴0.1244218108
|1 UNDEAD to VES
Bs0.15527092
|1 UNDEAD to PKR
Rs0.8194789008
|1 UNDEAD to KZT
₸1.5533537208
|1 UNDEAD to THB
฿0.1015999152
|1 UNDEAD to TWD
NT$0.0970003804
|1 UNDEAD to CHF
Fr0.0026659724
|1 UNDEAD to HKD
HK$0.0227925992
|1 UNDEAD to MAD
.د.م0.0295600676