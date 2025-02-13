Smudge Lord Price (SMUDGE)
The live price of Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SMUDGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Smudge Lord Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.63 USD
- Smudge Lord price change within the day is +1.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SMUDGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SMUDGE price information.
During today, the price change of Smudge Lord to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smudge Lord to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smudge Lord to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smudge Lord to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Smudge Lord: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.60%
+6.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Smudge ($SMUDGE) is a new ERC20 token based on the popular meme of Smudge Lord the table cat. Smudge's rise to fame came when a video of him was combined with a moment from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feauturing Taylor Armstrong. From there a meme legend was born and has been used globally ever since! Tokenomics: Smudge is a decentralized token with 0% Tax with a total supply of 420,690,000,000,000. What this means is Smudge is able to be traded at a 0% buy and sell tax through a DEX on Uniswap. At launch, Smudge burned over 28 eth in liquidity and the contract was renounced. Community: Smudge is a purely community driven project. The main goal of Smudge is to bring people together, share in the fun of the meme, and have fun. Use Case: Smudge is a meme coin intended purely for entertainment. Users can hold it as a collectible or traded as they desire. $SMUDGE has no association with the real Smudge Lord but does look to pay homage to an amazing meme and kitty.
