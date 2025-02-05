Shakey AI Price (SHAKEY)
The live price of Shakey AI (SHAKEY) today is 0.00135111 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.35M USD. SHAKEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shakey AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 372.17K USD
- Shakey AI price change within the day is +35.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Shakey AI to USD was $ +0.00035425.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shakey AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shakey AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shakey AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00035425
|+35.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shakey AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.38%
+35.54%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shakey is Worlds First Opensource Mobile AI framework where we have two different focuses - first is our main framework which is out on our Github to be used by mobile app developers to have out of the box AI tooling and wallet integration to use in their apps. Second is a consumer side Shakey app that we are building for non-dev users so they can deploy agents, do automations and have AI assistant in the app to use for their daily routines. We plan to have Shakey tokens to be used in several ways such as on the services on our consumer side app like deploying bots taking X shakey tokens, using shakey tokens to get customised apps developed by our team or using the tokens in the DAO we are planning to release in the later phases.
