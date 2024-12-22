Rope Token Price (ROPE)
The live price of Rope Token (ROPE) today is 0.01067816 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 67.08K USD. ROPE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rope Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 447.29 USD
- Rope Token price change within the day is -6.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.28M USD
During today, the price change of Rope Token to USD was $ -0.00079139231047334.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rope Token to USD was $ +0.0363712374.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rope Token to USD was $ +0.0457638398.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rope Token to USD was $ +0.0086484141572515566.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00079139231047334
|-6.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0363712374
|+340.61%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0457638398
|+428.57%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0086484141572515566
|+426.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rope Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-6.89%
-38.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ROPE brings the well known "market volatility index" to the crypto market and DeFispace. It can be utilized to hedge against market movement, trade volatility, a measuring tool, and all the benefits of having a volatility index. Staking will be available through Raydium.
