Remint Price (RMT)
The live price of Remint (RMT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 774.43K USD. RMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Remint Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 81.12K USD
- Remint price change within the day is -23.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.93M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RMT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RMT price information.
During today, the price change of Remint to USD was $ -0.000238521590463211.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Remint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Remint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Remint to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000238521590463211
|-23.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Remint: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.92%
-23.54%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crypto x Real Estate Remint Network is a groundbreaking real estate cryptocurrency project poised to revolutionize two powerhouse industries: real estate and decentralized finance (cryptocurrency). Currently, anyone with a smartphone can participate in Remint's innovative cloud mining process, earning Remint currency and thereby securing X amount of Remint tokens. These tokens will acquire monetary value upon Remint's public listing on exchanges. Serving as the cornerstone of the project, these tokens will drive the development of a multitude of features and use cases within the Remint ecosystem, establishing a solid foundation for its growth and sustainability. Please visit our Whitepaper for a more in-depth understanding. Decentralized Real Estate Application on Mobile (DREAM) This is just a demo version. The DREAM platform allows individuals to rent & buy real estate properties in a P2P manner. Properties owned by the Remint Network will also be available for rent, with a select few offered for sale. The decentralized application (DApp) accepts both cryptocurrency and conventional currencies as payment methods, but users paying with Remint currency will enjoy additional discounts.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RMT to AUD
A$--
|1 RMT to GBP
￡--
|1 RMT to EUR
€--
|1 RMT to USD
$--
|1 RMT to MYR
RM--
|1 RMT to TRY
₺--
|1 RMT to JPY
¥--
|1 RMT to RUB
₽--
|1 RMT to INR
₹--
|1 RMT to IDR
Rp--
|1 RMT to PHP
₱--
|1 RMT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 RMT to BRL
R$--
|1 RMT to CAD
C$--
|1 RMT to BDT
৳--
|1 RMT to NGN
₦--
|1 RMT to UAH
₴--
|1 RMT to VES
Bs--
|1 RMT to PKR
Rs--
|1 RMT to KZT
₸--
|1 RMT to THB
฿--
|1 RMT to TWD
NT$--
|1 RMT to CHF
Fr--
|1 RMT to HKD
HK$--
|1 RMT to MAD
.د.م--