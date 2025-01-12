Psy The Cat Price (PSYCAT)
The live price of Psy The Cat (PSYCAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.50K USD. PSYCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Psy The Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.69 USD
- Psy The Cat price change within the day is -4.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.57M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PSYCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PSYCAT price information.
During today, the price change of Psy The Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Psy The Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Psy The Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Psy The Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-74.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Psy The Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
-4.36%
-44.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PSYCAT is an innovative art-based meme-coin launched on the Solana blockchain through Pump.fun, aimed at merging the world of digital art with cryptocurrency. The project centers around Psy, a charismatic, anthropomorphic white cat, who navigates the crypto landscape. Each day, Psy's adventures are captured in vibrant, engaging art pieces and shared as memes, fostering a lively community engagement and making the crypto experience more accessible and entertaining. As Psy explores various artistic realms and crypto-related scenarios, he brings with him a light-hearted, creative spirit that defines the PSYCAT project. This idea is not just about a meme-coin but about building a culture of creativity and community. PSYCAT promises to be a dynamic part of the growing intersection of art and technology, encouraging participation from both meme-coin traders and art lovers.
