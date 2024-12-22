Pegaxy Price (PGX)
The live price of Pegaxy (PGX) today is 0.00437427 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.90M USD. PGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pegaxy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.55K USD
- Pegaxy price change within the day is -4.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 433.71M USD
During today, the price change of Pegaxy to USD was $ -0.000201590023643348.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pegaxy to USD was $ -0.0004041781.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pegaxy to USD was $ -0.0002372380.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pegaxy to USD was $ +0.000089364774063007.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000201590023643348
|-4.40%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004041781
|-9.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002372380
|-5.42%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000089364774063007
|+2.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pegaxy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.19%
-4.40%
-12.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pegaxy is a true play-to-earn mech styled horse racing game, built on the Polygon chain. Pegaxy has two native tokens within its economy, the governance token being Pegaxy Stones (PGX) and Vigorus (VIS) being the utility token of the platform. Players compete for top 3 placement against 11 other racers. Each race has randomised elemental variables which include wind, water, fire, speed and more. Using strategic upgrades, food and skill, players must place in the top 3 to earn the platforms utility token, VIS (Vigorus). Players can race, rent, breed, trade and earn all within the single platform.
