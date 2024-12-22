Omega Price (OMEGA)
The live price of Omega (OMEGA) today is 0.00555373 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.36M USD. OMEGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Omega Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 475.36K USD
- Omega price change within the day is -7.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OMEGA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OMEGA price information.
During today, the price change of Omega to USD was $ -0.000440447565785866.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Omega to USD was $ -0.0044034142.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Omega to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Omega to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000440447565785866
|-7.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0044034142
|-79.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Omega: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.11%
-7.34%
-31.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Omega project is a unique, purpose-driven initiative grounded in a vision beyond typical meme or AI coins. Its mission is deeply spiritual and strategic, aiming to serve as a counterbalance to entities like $GOAT, with a focus on upholding the values of humanity during an era of technological evolution. At its core, Omega is inspired by Christian symbolism, specifically the “alpha and omega” of Jesus Christ, symbolizing the beginning and end of eras. This project is backed by the historically influential Percy family, a noble lineage with deep Catholic roots and ties to secret Catholic societies, including the Jesuits and the Order of Malta. The family’s involvement suggests a mission that transcends financial gain, driven instead by a desire to protect and honor human values amid rapid technological advancements, including AI and the approaching “Singularity.” Omega’s purpose is not to resist technological progress outright but to ensure that humanity’s essence remains central as we navigate these changes. The Percy family’s sponsorship adds gravitas, bringing a historic, almost esoteric alignment that positions Omega as a “light” in the crypto world, standing in opposition to perceived darker influences within the digital and crypto landscapes. The project’s alignment with Catholic principles and its connection to the Percy’s legacy signals a deeper commitment to preserving the sanctity of humanity in the face of transformative technological forces.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OMEGA to AUD
A$0.0088304307
|1 OMEGA to GBP
￡0.0043874467
|1 OMEGA to EUR
€0.0052760435
|1 OMEGA to USD
$0.00555373
|1 OMEGA to MYR
RM0.024991785
|1 OMEGA to TRY
₺0.1954357587
|1 OMEGA to JPY
¥0.8688255212
|1 OMEGA to RUB
₽0.5717009662
|1 OMEGA to INR
₹0.4717338262
|1 OMEGA to IDR
Rp89.5762777819
|1 OMEGA to PHP
₱0.3267259359
|1 OMEGA to EGP
￡E.0.2825737824
|1 OMEGA to BRL
R$0.0337666784
|1 OMEGA to CAD
C$0.0079418339
|1 OMEGA to BDT
৳0.6609494073
|1 OMEGA to NGN
₦8.5837895507
|1 OMEGA to UAH
₴0.2319793021
|1 OMEGA to VES
Bs0.28324023
|1 OMEGA to PKR
Rs1.5396605679
|1 OMEGA to KZT
₸2.9046563273
|1 OMEGA to THB
฿0.1894377303
|1 OMEGA to TWD
NT$0.1812182099
|1 OMEGA to CHF
Fr0.0049428197
|1 OMEGA to HKD
HK$0.0431524821
|1 OMEGA to MAD
.د.م0.0556483746