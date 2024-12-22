Observer Price (OBSR)
The live price of Observer (OBSR) today is 0.00199695 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.24M USD. OBSR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Observer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.06M USD
- Observer price change within the day is +6.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.11B USD
Get real-time price updates of the OBSR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OBSR price information.
During today, the price change of Observer to USD was $ +0.00012959.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Observer to USD was $ +0.0002327129.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Observer to USD was $ +0.0009474191.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Observer to USD was $ +0.0005814585472297624.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012959
|+6.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002327129
|+11.65%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009474191
|+47.44%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0005814585472297624
|+41.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of Observer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+6.94%
-7.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The OBSERVER is an innovative platform where individuals and private firms trade daily weather data. Anyone in the world can trade weather data that is collected by smartphones, mini weather stations, or automobiles, and receive OBSERVER coins as compensation. The quality of the collected data is verified through big data analysis technology, and the details are recorded in the blockchain. This allows the OBSERVER to create high-resolution weather data that has never been available before.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OBSR to AUD
A$0.0031751505
|1 OBSR to GBP
￡0.0015775905
|1 OBSR to EUR
€0.0018971025
|1 OBSR to USD
$0.00199695
|1 OBSR to MYR
RM0.008986275
|1 OBSR to TRY
₺0.0702726705
|1 OBSR to JPY
¥0.312402858
|1 OBSR to RUB
₽0.205566033
|1 OBSR to INR
₹0.169620933
|1 OBSR to IDR
Rp32.2088664585
|1 OBSR to PHP
₱0.1174805685
|1 OBSR to EGP
￡E.0.101604816
|1 OBSR to BRL
R$0.012141456
|1 OBSR to CAD
C$0.0028556385
|1 OBSR to BDT
৳0.2376570195
|1 OBSR to NGN
₦3.0864659505
|1 OBSR to UAH
₴0.0834126015
|1 OBSR to VES
Bs0.10184445
|1 OBSR to PKR
Rs0.5536144485
|1 OBSR to KZT
₸1.0444248195
|1 OBSR to THB
฿0.0681159645
|1 OBSR to TWD
NT$0.0651604785
|1 OBSR to CHF
Fr0.0017772855
|1 OBSR to HKD
HK$0.0155163015
|1 OBSR to MAD
.د.م0.020009439