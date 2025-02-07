Obortech Price (OBOT)
The live price of Obortech (OBOT) today is 0.01068709 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.11M USD. OBOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Obortech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.21K USD
- Obortech price change within the day is -3.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 197.50M USD
During today, the price change of Obortech to USD was $ -0.0003633021577164.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Obortech to USD was $ -0.0056068161.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Obortech to USD was $ -0.0062544142.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Obortech to USD was $ +0.000006652095244812.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0003633021577164
|-3.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0056068161
|-52.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0062544142
|-58.52%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000006652095244812
|+0.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Obortech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-3.28%
-20.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OBORTECH - Smart Hub is a fully digital ecosystem where all actors in supply chain remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network. OBORTECH (OBOT) token is a main instrument for digital economy of the Smart Hub network. Members of the network can use OBOT token on performing transactions on the platform, escrowing contract bonuses, launching crowdfunding activities to the network community, exchanging services in the Smart Hub Marketplace, voting on governance policies and activities of the network, and getting rewards based on their performance ratings in the network.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OBOT to AUD
A$0.0169924731
|1 OBOT to GBP
￡0.008549672
|1 OBOT to EUR
€0.0102596064
|1 OBOT to USD
$0.01068709
|1 OBOT to MYR
RM0.0473438087
|1 OBOT to TRY
₺0.3846283691
|1 OBOT to JPY
¥1.6192010059
|1 OBOT to RUB
₽1.0338690866
|1 OBOT to INR
₹0.9357616004
|1 OBOT to IDR
Rp175.1981686896
|1 OBOT to PHP
₱0.6199580909
|1 OBOT to EGP
￡E.0.537560627
|1 OBOT to BRL
R$0.0615576384
|1 OBOT to CAD
C$0.0152825387
|1 OBOT to BDT
৳1.3036112382
|1 OBOT to NGN
₦16.0226196825
|1 OBOT to UAH
₴0.4430867514
|1 OBOT to VES
Bs0.6412254
|1 OBOT to PKR
Rs2.9826599481
|1 OBOT to KZT
₸5.4917749383
|1 OBOT to THB
฿0.3613305129
|1 OBOT to TWD
NT$0.3506434229
|1 OBOT to CHF
Fr0.009618381
|1 OBOT to HKD
HK$0.0831455602
|1 OBOT to MAD
.د.م0.1069777709