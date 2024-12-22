Monavale Price (MONA)
The live price of Monavale (MONA) today is 53.14 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 554.38K USD. MONA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monavale Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 607.86 USD
- Monavale price change within the day is -2.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.43K USD
During today, the price change of Monavale to USD was $ -1.22599815580938.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monavale to USD was $ -13.6461500680.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monavale to USD was $ -14.3406632980.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monavale to USD was $ -20.55889057408294.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -1.22599815580938
|-2.25%
|30 Days
|$ -13.6461500680
|-25.67%
|60 Days
|$ -14.3406632980
|-26.98%
|90 Days
|$ -20.55889057408294
|-27.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Monavale: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.45%
-2.25%
-14.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MONA is the native ERC-20 token for the DIGITALAX platform. It is the platform's utility token and also serves as part of the platform's governance.
|1 MONA to AUD
A$84.4926
|1 MONA to GBP
￡41.9806
|1 MONA to EUR
€50.483
|1 MONA to USD
$53.14
|1 MONA to MYR
RM239.13
|1 MONA to TRY
₺1,869.9966
|1 MONA to JPY
¥8,313.2216
|1 MONA to RUB
₽5,470.2316
|1 MONA to INR
₹4,513.7116
|1 MONA to IDR
Rp857,096.6542
|1 MONA to PHP
₱3,126.2262
|1 MONA to EGP
￡E.2,703.7632
|1 MONA to BRL
R$323.0912
|1 MONA to CAD
C$75.9902
|1 MONA to BDT
৳6,324.1914
|1 MONA to NGN
₦82,132.6526
|1 MONA to UAH
₴2,219.6578
|1 MONA to VES
Bs2,710.14
|1 MONA to PKR
Rs14,732.0022
|1 MONA to KZT
₸27,792.7514
|1 MONA to THB
฿1,812.6054
|1 MONA to TWD
NT$1,733.9582
|1 MONA to CHF
Fr47.2946
|1 MONA to HKD
HK$412.8978
|1 MONA to MAD
.د.م532.4628