MEMDEX100 Price (MEMDEX)
The live price of MEMDEX100 (MEMDEX) today is 0.00642982 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.78M USD. MEMDEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MEMDEX100 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.89M USD
- MEMDEX100 price change within the day is +20.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 989.95M USD
During today, the price change of MEMDEX100 to USD was $ +0.00109761.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MEMDEX100 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MEMDEX100 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MEMDEX100 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00109761
|+20.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MEMDEX100: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.97%
+20.58%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Memdex100 is a memecoin created with the goal of merging digital asset culture with the entertainment-driven nature of meme communities for people that are sick of the hedgefund scam we call the stock market. The project is designed to function as a token within the broader meme and social media ecosystem, providing users with a fun and interactive way to participate in community events, challenges, and social media activities. The coin's utility primarily revolves around community engagement, offering incentives for users to partake in meme-related activities, such as contests, promotions, and online collaborations. Memdex100 does not aim to offer traditional financial services or use cases, but instead focuses on fostering a digital environment where meme enthusiasts can engage with the token in an entertaining and social manner. Key aspects of the project include a fixed token supply, with the intent to create scarcity, and a governance mechanism that allows community input into project decisions. Additionally, Memdex100 can be used for giveaways, rewards, and other community-driven initiatives. Overall, the purpose of Memdex100 is to provide a memecoin that connects people through shared interests in meme culture that are sick of the hedgefund scams we call stocks and the nasdaq100, while also integrating elements of blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions.
