Maru Dog Price (MARU)
The live price of Maru Dog (MARU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MARU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maru Dog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.56 USD
- Maru Dog price change within the day is -9.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MARU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MARU price information.
During today, the price change of Maru Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maru Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maru Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maru Dog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+3.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Maru Dog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.41%
-9.51%
+22.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🌸 $MARU - The happiest Shiba Inu in the world #SOL 🌸
