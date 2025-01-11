KIP Price (KIP)
The live price of KIP (KIP) today is 0.02086525 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.51M USD. KIP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KIP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.16M USD
- KIP price change within the day is -1.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.24B USD
During today, the price change of KIP to USD was $ -0.00023441508539953.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KIP to USD was $ -0.0101797986.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KIP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KIP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00023441508539953
|-1.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0101797986
|-48.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KIP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.21%
-1.11%
-20.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Founded by AI PhDs and veterans, KIP Protocol is a decentralized AI framework for owners of AI apps, models and knowledge bases to deploy, connect and monetise their AI assets in Web3. It solves critical but neglected problems faced by AI developers to build decentralized AI products. A past winner of the Chainlink hackathon, the technology underlying KIP Protocol has been battle-tested commercially since 2022, and KIP boasts clients ranging from governments, NGOs, universities and large Web3 organisations. KIP tech is also used in innovative B2C platforms launching tokenised AI Agents, putting KIP at the cutting edge of DeAI development.
