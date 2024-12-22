Kelp Gain Price (AGETH)
The live price of Kelp Gain (AGETH) today is 3,407.93 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 156.04M USD. AGETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kelp Gain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.08K USD
- Kelp Gain price change within the day is -3.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 45.79K USD
Get real-time price updates of the AGETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AGETH price information.
During today, the price change of Kelp Gain to USD was $ -129.091099089331.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kelp Gain to USD was $ -7.4783615920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kelp Gain to USD was $ +940.0594284710.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kelp Gain to USD was $ +643.1952216937936.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -129.091099089331
|-3.64%
|30 Days
|$ -7.4783615920
|-0.21%
|60 Days
|$ +940.0594284710
|+27.58%
|90 Days
|$ +643.1952216937936
|+23.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kelp Gain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
-3.64%
-14.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KelpDAO's new project, Gain, is designed to help users stake ETH and its variants (rsETH, ETHx, stETH) to earn rewards from multiple Layer 2 networks and DeFi protocols. When users deposit these assets, they receive agETH, a token that enables them to participate in airdrop farming and other reward strategies. The platform automates asset management, making it easy for users to maximize their earnings with minimal effort.
