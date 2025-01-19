Jasse Polluk Price (POLLUK)
The live price of Jasse Polluk (POLLUK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. POLLUK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jasse Polluk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.99K USD
- Jasse Polluk price change within the day is -13.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the POLLUK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POLLUK price information.
During today, the price change of Jasse Polluk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jasse Polluk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jasse Polluk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jasse Polluk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-13.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-36.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-84.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jasse Polluk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.70%
-13.67%
-2.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alright, so there's this guy, Jasse Polluk, right? He's like a big shot at Coinbase, which is a major place where people trade crypto. He made this thing called Base, which is some fancy Layer 2 blockchain. Basically, it's like an upgrade to Ethereum that makes it faster and cheaper to use. People love it because it cuts down transaction fees from dollars to just pennies. So yeah, he's the dude making crypto more affordable and trying to get everyone to use it. Cool, huh? Launched stealth, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, Fueled by pure memetic power
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 POLLUK to AUD
A$--
|1 POLLUK to GBP
￡--
|1 POLLUK to EUR
€--
|1 POLLUK to USD
$--
|1 POLLUK to MYR
RM--
|1 POLLUK to TRY
₺--
|1 POLLUK to JPY
¥--
|1 POLLUK to RUB
₽--
|1 POLLUK to INR
₹--
|1 POLLUK to IDR
Rp--
|1 POLLUK to PHP
₱--
|1 POLLUK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 POLLUK to BRL
R$--
|1 POLLUK to CAD
C$--
|1 POLLUK to BDT
৳--
|1 POLLUK to NGN
₦--
|1 POLLUK to UAH
₴--
|1 POLLUK to VES
Bs--
|1 POLLUK to PKR
Rs--
|1 POLLUK to KZT
₸--
|1 POLLUK to THB
฿--
|1 POLLUK to TWD
NT$--
|1 POLLUK to CHF
Fr--
|1 POLLUK to HKD
HK$--
|1 POLLUK to MAD
.د.م--