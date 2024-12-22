InfinitiCoin Price (INCO)
The live price of InfinitiCoin (INCO) today is 0.02021859 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.00M USD. INCO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key InfinitiCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.35 USD
- InfinitiCoin price change within the day is +0.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 742.09M USD
During today, the price change of InfinitiCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of InfinitiCoin to USD was $ +0.0089256765.
In the past 60 days, the price change of InfinitiCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of InfinitiCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0089256765
|+44.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of InfinitiCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
+0.34%
+5.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
InfinitiCoin is a cryptocurrency project designed to reshape digital finance by integrating decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and traditional asset investments, specifically in gold. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, InfinitiCoin provides a transparent, secure, and accessible platform for users to manage and grow their digital assets. The project’s mission is to bridge the gap between digital and traditional assets, offering users a versatile ecosystem that combines the benefits of blockchain technology with the stability of tangible assets like gold. InfinitiCoin’s focus on community-driven growth and innovation aims to enhance the accessibility and utility of digital finance for users worldwide.
