Golff Price (GOF)
The live price of Golff (GOF) today is 0.00563232 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 67.25K USD. GOF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Golff Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.49 USD
- Golff price change within the day is +11.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GOF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOF price information.
During today, the price change of Golff to USD was $ +0.00058587.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Golff to USD was $ -0.0023959844.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Golff to USD was $ -0.0027242073.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Golff to USD was $ -0.001164285251727694.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00058587
|+11.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023959844
|-42.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027242073
|-48.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001164285251727694
|-17.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Golff: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+11.61%
-19.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Golff: One-stop services encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free finanicial world. Golff DeFi products have low threshhold, fast and smooth using experience. Multi-version, localized product design, catering to the needs of eastern and western users. 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining, no pre-mined. As a DeFi aggregator, Golff will continue to innovate product design and gameplay while optimizing and aggregating the DeFi product portfolio to optimize return
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GOF to AUD
A$0.0091243584
|1 GOF to GBP
￡0.0045621792
|1 GOF to EUR
€0.0054633504
|1 GOF to USD
$0.00563232
|1 GOF to MYR
RM0.0252891168
|1 GOF to TRY
₺0.199384128
|1 GOF to JPY
¥0.8880478944
|1 GOF to RUB
₽0.5724126816
|1 GOF to INR
₹0.4853370144
|1 GOF to IDR
Rp92.3330999808
|1 GOF to PHP
₱0.33230688
|1 GOF to EGP
￡E.0.284713776
|1 GOF to BRL
R$0.0344697984
|1 GOF to CAD
C$0.0081105408
|1 GOF to BDT
৳0.6870303936
|1 GOF to NGN
₦8.7322362816
|1 GOF to UAH
₴0.2392046304
|1 GOF to VES
Bs0.29851296
|1 GOF to PKR
Rs1.5754725504
|1 GOF to KZT
₸2.9863687104
|1 GOF to THB
฿0.1953288576
|1 GOF to TWD
NT$0.1864861152
|1 GOF to CHF
Fr0.0051254112
|1 GOF to HKD
HK$0.0438194496
|1 GOF to MAD
.د.م0.0568301088