Gold Price (GOLD)
The live price of Gold (GOLD) today is 0.01872598 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 307.75K USD. GOLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 202.76 USD
- Gold price change within the day is +6.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.43M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GOLD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOLD price information.
During today, the price change of Gold to USD was $ +0.00110001.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gold to USD was $ +0.0015675986.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gold to USD was $ +0.0002976737.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gold to USD was $ +0.004672602148190389.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00110001
|+6.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015675986
|+8.37%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002976737
|+1.59%
|90 Days
|$ +0.004672602148190389
|+33.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
+6.24%
+22.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Missed Bitcoin? Don’t Miss Gold! Gold has been the symbol of power, wealth, & beauty in all of humanity’s recorded history. It is also widely used in internet culture to convey digital currencies. The GOLD coin is the ethereum project for one of the most valuable resources in the world. It’s also a meme. That’s all it’ll ever be. Launched stealth with no presale, low taxes, & LP burnt. Contract will be renounced. GOLD is here to bring back the golden era of crypto. Tokenomics Stealth Launch Anti-Bot Liquidity Pool Tokens Burned Max wallet size limited to 0.5% Limit removed within 60 minute of launch We are a small self-funded team focused on community and blockchain technology. We have 14 full-time staff and an incredible set of advisors and partners.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GOLD to AUD
A$0.0295870484
|1 GOLD to GBP
￡0.014980784
|1 GOLD to EUR
€0.017789681
|1 GOLD to USD
$0.01872598
|1 GOLD to MYR
RM0.0822070522
|1 GOLD to TRY
₺0.668517486
|1 GOLD to JPY
¥2.9126389292
|1 GOLD to RUB
₽1.8701636226
|1 GOLD to INR
₹1.6145539956
|1 GOLD to IDR
Rp302.0318931994
|1 GOLD to PHP
₱1.0934099722
|1 GOLD to EGP
￡E.0.9415422744
|1 GOLD to BRL
R$0.1108578016
|1 GOLD to CAD
C$0.0267781514
|1 GOLD to BDT
৳2.280824364
|1 GOLD to NGN
₦29.122644096
|1 GOLD to UAH
₴0.7853676012
|1 GOLD to VES
Bs1.04865488
|1 GOLD to PKR
Rs5.2131255722
|1 GOLD to KZT
₸9.7378841196
|1 GOLD to THB
฿0.6316273054
|1 GOLD to TWD
NT$0.6115905068
|1 GOLD to CHF
Fr0.016853382
|1 GOLD to HKD
HK$0.1456881244
|1 GOLD to MAD
.د.م0.1868852804