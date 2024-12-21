GlobalBoost Price (BSTY)
The live price of GlobalBoost (BSTY) today is 0.01080252 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 254.28K USD. BSTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GlobalBoost Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.36 USD
- GlobalBoost price change within the day is -6.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 23.55M USD
During today, the price change of GlobalBoost to USD was $ -0.00069342672099845.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GlobalBoost to USD was $ -0.0016018192.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GlobalBoost to USD was $ +0.0003724363.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GlobalBoost to USD was $ +0.000725554202884706.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00069342672099845
|-6.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016018192
|-14.82%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003724363
|+3.45%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000725554202884706
|+7.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of GlobalBoost: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.30%
-6.03%
-18.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PoW coin from 2014. We are now creating new utility for the chain centered around media and decentralized communications.
