Floos Price (FLS)
The live price of Floos (FLS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 681.87K USD. FLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Floos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.72K USD
- Floos price change within the day is -0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 924.10M USD
During today, the price change of Floos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Floos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Floos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Floos to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-72.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Floos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.89%
-0.41%
+75.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FLOOS is a memecoin Aiming to promote Arab culture properly, and reduce cultural and cognitive differences between Eastern and Western communities. The project has been planned for months. We will reveal more details later, but it is supported by one of the strongest Arab communities in web3. There are fixed goals, and others that will be decided by the community as we move forward. Flooooos🚀🚀🚀
