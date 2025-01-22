Fennec Price (FNNC)
The live price of Fennec (FNNC) today is 0.00491038 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FNNC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fennec Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 411.90 USD
- Fennec price change within the day is -1.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FNNC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FNNC price information.
During today, the price change of Fennec to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fennec to USD was $ -0.0011926846.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fennec to USD was $ -0.0015660940.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fennec to USD was $ -0.00025690495375463.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011926846
|-24.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015660940
|-31.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00025690495375463
|-4.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fennec: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-1.02%
-17.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fennec is a decentralized peer-to-peer digital currency that allows users to send funds and store wealth online without any third party. Fennec is one of many cryptocurrencies, but it is our belief that it will become a respectable store of value coin within several years - building on transparancy and engaging with the community to adopt to an evaloving industry. Fennec is a fork of Bitcoin, it functions very similarly, besides the fact that block time is 2.5 minutes (4x faster than Bitcoin) and uses the YescryptR16 algorithm (CPU and GPU only).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FNNC to AUD
A$0.0078075042
|1 FNNC to GBP
￡0.003928304
|1 FNNC to EUR
€0.004664861
|1 FNNC to USD
$0.00491038
|1 FNNC to MYR
RM0.0218020872
|1 FNNC to TRY
₺0.175055047
|1 FNNC to JPY
¥0.7650863078
|1 FNNC to RUB
₽0.4854892706
|1 FNNC to INR
₹0.424256832
|1 FNNC to IDR
Rp79.1996663314
|1 FNNC to PHP
₱0.2866679844
|1 FNNC to EGP
￡E.0.2470903216
|1 FNNC to BRL
R$0.0296095914
|1 FNNC to CAD
C$0.0070218434
|1 FNNC to BDT
৳0.5945979142
|1 FNNC to NGN
₦7.6129549444
|1 FNNC to UAH
₴0.2068743094
|1 FNNC to VES
Bs0.2700709
|1 FNNC to PKR
Rs1.3616974778
|1 FNNC to KZT
₸2.558799018
|1 FNNC to THB
฿0.1661181554
|1 FNNC to TWD
NT$0.1607167374
|1 FNNC to CHF
Fr0.004419342
|1 FNNC to HKD
HK$0.0382027564
|1 FNNC to MAD
.د.م0.0490055924