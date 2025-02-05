EVOLVE NETWORK Price (EVOLVE)
The live price of EVOLVE NETWORK (EVOLVE) today is 0.00070352 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.47M USD. EVOLVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EVOLVE NETWORK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 61.85K USD
- EVOLVE NETWORK price change within the day is +40.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 42.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the EVOLVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EVOLVE price information.
During today, the price change of EVOLVE NETWORK to USD was $ +0.00020369.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EVOLVE NETWORK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EVOLVE NETWORK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EVOLVE NETWORK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00020369
|+40.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EVOLVE NETWORK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.56%
+40.75%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Evolve Network is a decentralized compute platform designed to democratize AI agents creation, specifically using LLMs hosted on a global GPU grid. Enabling users worldwide to interact with and develop advanced LLM agents through peer-to-peer distributed inferencing (and finetuning) with memory (data hub) and 3rd party tools. The Network supports running open-source LLMs like Llama-3 and Mixtral using peer-to-peer protocol, allowing even the largest models to be sharded and distributed across multiple peers' GPUs for efficient inference and interaction. Users can easily build AI agents on the web app, using either local or decentralized compute resources. They can create, share, and utilize AI agents, access public agents, and contribute their GPU computing power for the community's benefit. It also empowers users to develop AI agents on top of existing ones. The platform operates as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), for decentralized creation and deployment of AI agents. The mission is to ground AI in collective human intelligence, facilitating a journey to evolve digital intelligence with humans at its core.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EVOLVE to AUD
A$0.0011185968
|1 EVOLVE to GBP
￡0.000562816
|1 EVOLVE to EUR
€0.0006753792
|1 EVOLVE to USD
$0.00070352
|1 EVOLVE to MYR
RM0.0031165936
|1 EVOLVE to TRY
₺0.0252985792
|1 EVOLVE to JPY
¥0.1078988624
|1 EVOLVE to RUB
₽0.0708374288
|1 EVOLVE to INR
₹0.0613047328
|1 EVOLVE to IDR
Rp11.5331129088
|1 EVOLVE to PHP
₱0.040874512
|1 EVOLVE to EGP
￡E.0.0353589152
|1 EVOLVE to BRL
R$0.0040522752
|1 EVOLVE to CAD
C$0.0010060336
|1 EVOLVE to BDT
৳0.0853651168
|1 EVOLVE to NGN
₦1.1823849584
|1 EVOLVE to UAH
₴0.0292171856
|1 EVOLVE to VES
Bs0.04080416
|1 EVOLVE to PKR
Rs0.1952549408
|1 EVOLVE to KZT
₸0.3637620512
|1 EVOLVE to THB
฿0.0236804832
|1 EVOLVE to TWD
NT$0.0231176672
|1 EVOLVE to CHF
Fr0.000633168
|1 EVOLVE to HKD
HK$0.0054733856
|1 EVOLVE to MAD
.د.م0.0070492704