EvidenZ Price (BCDT)
The live price of EvidenZ (BCDT) today is 0.04031152 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.40M USD. BCDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EvidenZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 41.70K USD
- EvidenZ price change within the day is -3.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 34.67M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BCDT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BCDT price information.
During today, the price change of EvidenZ to USD was $ -0.00130879965791232.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EvidenZ to USD was $ -0.0000343736.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EvidenZ to USD was $ +0.0071278426.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EvidenZ to USD was $ +0.00499272380109384.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00130879965791232
|-3.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000343736
|-0.08%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0071278426
|+17.68%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00499272380109384
|+14.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of EvidenZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
-3.14%
-15.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on any blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BCDT to AUD
A$0.0640953168
|1 BCDT to GBP
￡0.0318461008
|1 BCDT to EUR
€0.038295944
|1 BCDT to USD
$0.04031152
|1 BCDT to MYR
RM0.18140184
|1 BCDT to TRY
₺1.4185623888
|1 BCDT to JPY
¥6.3063341888
|1 BCDT to RUB
₽4.1496678688
|1 BCDT to INR
₹3.4240605088
|1 BCDT to IDR
Rp650.1857154256
|1 BCDT to PHP
₱2.3715267216
|1 BCDT to EGP
￡E.2.0510501376
|1 BCDT to BRL
R$0.2450940416
|1 BCDT to CAD
C$0.0576454736
|1 BCDT to BDT
৳4.7974739952
|1 BCDT to NGN
₦62.3050821968
|1 BCDT to UAH
₴1.6838121904
|1 BCDT to VES
Bs2.05588752
|1 BCDT to PKR
Rs11.1755626896
|1 BCDT to KZT
₸21.0833280752
|1 BCDT to THB
฿1.3750259472
|1 BCDT to TWD
NT$1.3153648976
|1 BCDT to CHF
Fr0.0358772528
|1 BCDT to HKD
HK$0.3132205104
|1 BCDT to MAD
.د.م0.4039214304