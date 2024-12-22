Dotcom Price (Y2K)
The live price of Dotcom (Y2K) today is 0.00177342 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.79M USD. Y2K to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dotcom Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.75K USD
- Dotcom price change within the day is -4.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.62M USD
During today, the price change of Dotcom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dotcom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dotcom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dotcom to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dotcom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.73%
-4.23%
+10.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Y2K is a cryptocurrency project designed to revive the nostalgia of the early internet era while fostering a strong and engaged community. Inspired by the cultural and digital revolution of the millennium, Y2K aims to blend the aesthetics and values of the Y2K era with modern Web3 technologies. By leveraging the Solana blockchain, Y2K provides a fast, scalable, and efficient ecosystem for its users, creating a platform that celebrates creativity, connectivity, and cultural heritage in the digital age
