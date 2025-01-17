Degenerator Project Price (GNRT)
The live price of Degenerator Project (GNRT) today is 0.00918674 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.19M USD. GNRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Degenerator Project Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 692.96K USD
- Degenerator Project price change within the day is +7.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of Degenerator Project to USD was $ +0.00065571.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Degenerator Project to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Degenerator Project to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Degenerator Project to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00065571
|+7.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Degenerator Project: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.72%
+7.69%
+18.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$GNRT is an AI Agent built to revolutionize degen culture, providing the safest and fairest token launch mechanism available via agents.land . Community members can request token creation via X and our AI Agent will launch the most hype ideas spontaneously and without human intervention. Degenerator Project is an AI Agent operated token creation business. $GNRT token holders are entitle to protocol fees generated. Staking will be available in the near future. 40% of liquidity migration fees shared to $GNRT holders All token creation fees (later)
|1 GNRT to AUD
A$0.0147906514
|1 GNRT to GBP
￡0.0074412594
|1 GNRT to EUR
€0.0089111378
|1 GNRT to USD
$0.00918674
|1 GNRT to MYR
RM0.04134033
|1 GNRT to TRY
₺0.3264967396
|1 GNRT to JPY
¥1.426700722
|1 GNRT to RUB
₽0.9519299988
|1 GNRT to INR
₹0.795112347
|1 GNRT to IDR
Rp150.6022709856
|1 GNRT to PHP
₱0.5375161574
|1 GNRT to EGP
￡E.0.463011696
|1 GNRT to BRL
R$0.0554879096
|1 GNRT to CAD
C$0.0132289056
|1 GNRT to BDT
৳1.1169238492
|1 GNRT to NGN
₦14.3318656044
|1 GNRT to UAH
₴0.3874966932
|1 GNRT to VES
Bs0.49608396
|1 GNRT to PKR
Rs2.5625492556
|1 GNRT to KZT
₸4.87356557
|1 GNRT to THB
฿0.3172181322
|1 GNRT to TWD
NT$0.3026112156
|1 GNRT to CHF
Fr0.0083599334
|1 GNRT to HKD
HK$0.0714728372
|1 GNRT to MAD
.د.م0.0924186044