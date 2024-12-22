daCat Price (DACAT)
The live price of daCat (DACAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 760.57K USD. DACAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key daCat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 804.12 USD
- daCat price change within the day is -2.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 403.09T USD
During today, the price change of daCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of daCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of daCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of daCat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-40.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of daCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.36%
-2.03%
-38.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the whimsical world of Cryptocurrency, a land where digital dreams blend with reality, there roamed a cat with a swagger unlike any other. This wasn't just any cat; this was daCat, known far and wide for his funky fur patterns that shimmered in hues of electric blue and vibrant pink, and a sense of humor that could make even the most annoying troll chuckle. daCat wasn't just a cat - he was a legend, a symbol of joy and the spirited heart of the community. daCat Token was no ordinary crypto token. It was a digital currency imbued with the essence of community. Each token bore the image of daCat, striking a pose with his signature funky flair. As daCat Token began to circulate, it brought a new wave of fun and funkiness to the world of cryptocurrency. It wasn't just a token; it was a reminder that in the world of digital currencies, there's always room for a little laughter and a lot of funk. And at the center of it all was daCat, the funky and funny feline, pawing his way into the hearts of crypto enthusiasts everywhere.
