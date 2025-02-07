Chengu Price (CHENGU)
The live price of Chengu (CHENGU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHENGU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chengu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 109.36K USD
- Chengu price change within the day is -22.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Chengu to USD was $ -0.000215357327714445.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chengu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chengu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chengu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000215357327714445
|-22.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chengu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-22.76%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chengu is Abstract Chain’s culture coin. He’s a Chad Penguin (aka Chengu) who embodies the spirit of the “Chad” roles as defined by the Abstract community. Chengu serves as a cultural symbol for the consumer crypto ecosystem, integrating into DEXs, games, streaming, and other fun applications within Abstract. As a meme and cultural figure, his presence strengthens Abstract’s brand identity, reinforcing its commitment to consumer crypto adoption in an engaging and fun way.
