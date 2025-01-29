BuildX Price (BUILDX)
The live price of BuildX (BUILDX) today is 0.00122534 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.22M USD. BUILDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BuildX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 31.05K USD
- BuildX price change within the day is +31.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.83M USD
During today, the price change of BuildX to USD was $ +0.00029244.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BuildX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BuildX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BuildX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00029244
|+31.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BuildX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
+31.35%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BuildX is a next-generation token distribution platform built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger). The platform aims to revolutionize token distribution through advanced analytics, smart classification, and transparent reporting. By offering tools that simplify airdrops, provide real-time monitoring, and integrate AI-driven insights, BuildX supports projects, communities, and the overall ecosystem in fostering engagement, making data-driven decisions, and promoting transparency. The core features of BuildX include precision trading tools, AI-powered analytics, and a professional trading suite that caters to traders of all experience levels. The platform enables efficient and auditable token distribution with customizable systems for both straight and points-based airdrops. BuildX is designed to empower users with actionable insights, from identifying market trends to optimizing trading strategies. In addition to its robust trading and analytics capabilities, BuildX is committed to building a community-centric ecosystem. Through gamified reward mechanisms, fair token distribution, and continuous platform evolution, BuildX fosters loyalty and active participation. Its development roadmap highlights key milestones, including the launch of an airdrop SaaS platform, AI and machine learning integration, staking mechanisms, and advanced community features. BuildX tokens ($BuildX) play a central role in the ecosystem, with allocations dedicated to community growth, marketing, development, and operational sustainability. The project is committed to transparency, innovation, and the betterment of the XRPL ecosystem, aiming to create a more efficient, fair, and engaging trading environment for all participants.
