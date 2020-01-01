โทเคโนมิกส์ BuildX (BUILDX)
ข้อมูล BuildX (BUILDX)
BuildX is a next-generation token distribution platform built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger). The platform aims to revolutionize token distribution through advanced analytics, smart classification, and transparent reporting. By offering tools that simplify airdrops, provide real-time monitoring, and integrate AI-driven insights, BuildX supports projects, communities, and the overall ecosystem in fostering engagement, making data-driven decisions, and promoting transparency.
The core features of BuildX include precision trading tools, AI-powered analytics, and a professional trading suite that caters to traders of all experience levels. The platform enables efficient and auditable token distribution with customizable systems for both straight and points-based airdrops. BuildX is designed to empower users with actionable insights, from identifying market trends to optimizing trading strategies.
In addition to its robust trading and analytics capabilities, BuildX is committed to building a community-centric ecosystem. Through gamified reward mechanisms, fair token distribution, and continuous platform evolution, BuildX fosters loyalty and active participation. Its development roadmap highlights key milestones, including the launch of an airdrop SaaS platform, AI and machine learning integration, staking mechanisms, and advanced community features.
BuildX tokens ($BuildX) play a central role in the ecosystem, with allocations dedicated to community growth, marketing, development, and operational sustainability. The project is committed to transparency, innovation, and the betterment of the XRPL ecosystem, aiming to create a more efficient, fair, and engaging trading environment for all participants.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา BuildX (BUILDX)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ BuildX (BUILDX) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ BuildX (BUILDX): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ BuildX (BUILDX) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นBUILDX สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น BUILDX ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ BUILDX แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น BUILDXกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน