Bug Price (BUG)
The live price of Bug (BUG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 74.92K USD. BUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bug Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.17K USD
- Bug price change within the day is +12.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 414.74T USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUG to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Bug to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bug to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bug to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bug to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+12.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bug: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
+12.21%
-1.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BUG is a community-driven token, featuring the unique Bug character created by popular artist Matt Furie, featured on the Hedz collection as well as Night Riders! With no dev token allocation and all contributions coming directly from within the strong Bug Community, it's all about the power of the people. With fantastic memes and an incredibly strong community, $BUG is primed to shine within the Matt Furie space and beyond. The publicly available Bug Treasury is used for exchange listings, marketing, and strategic partnerships. The community treasury can be viewed at bugbank.eth.
