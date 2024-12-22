Beni Price (BENI)
The live price of Beni (BENI) today is 0.0014154 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.40M USD. BENI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Beni Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.94K USD
- Beni price change within the day is -3.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 991.68M USD
During today, the price change of Beni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Beni to USD was $ -0.0002707160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Beni to USD was $ +0.0010476531.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Beni to USD was $ +0.00094894610583127263.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.66%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002707160
|-19.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0010476531
|+74.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00094894610583127263
|+203.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Beni: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.13%
-3.66%
-19.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Beni Is A Memecoin Based On Coinbase Director's Pet Dog, Launched On The Base Blockchain. It Aims To Create A Fun, Engaging, And Inclusive Community For Crypto Enthusiasts And Pet Lovers. Built On The Solid Foundation Of Base, Beni Enjoys The Benefits Of A Secure, Scalable, And User-Friendly Blockchain. This Paw-Some Memecoin Is Designed To Be Accessible To Everyone, From Seasoned Crypto Traders To Newcomers Who Are Just Starting Their Journey In The World Of Digital Assets.
