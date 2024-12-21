AwesomeX Price (AWX)
The live price of AwesomeX (AWX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 529.67K USD. AWX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AwesomeX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.22K USD
- AwesomeX price change within the day is +10.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.64T USD
During today, the price change of AwesomeX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AwesomeX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AwesomeX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AwesomeX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-33.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AwesomeX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
+10.72%
+25.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is AwesomeX? Protocol Overview AwesomeX is simple: Use $TITANX to mint $AWX. There are perpetual weekly, twenty-four-hour mint cycles and 70% buy and burn. Additionally 15.5% of the TitanX used to mint AWX is taken off the market forever through DragonX. This means 85.5% of TitanX (70% + 15.5%) used to mint AWX is removed from the market permanently. (12% to the DragonX Vault + 3.5% Direct DragonX Burn = 15.5%) Minting today is better than minting tomorrow AwesomeX starts minting every Friday at 14:00 UTC until Saturday at 14:00 UTC. After each 24-hour mint, claim your tokens. This minting will continue weekly with a 2.8% decreasing percentage drop each week The decreased percentage in minting will last for 125 weeks and then stabilize. As soon as 50 billion TitanX comes in on day one, the LP pool gets created. The best minting ratio is week 1 The mint ratio will start at 1 TitanX = 2.8 AwesomeX on Week 1 The mint ratio will stabilize Week 125 at 1 TitanX = .08 AwesomeX This is a 3400% (35x) increase in cost to mint AWX related to TitanX over the 125 weeks
