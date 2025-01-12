What is Astroport (ASTRO)

Astroport is a decentralized exchange for Terra 2.0 and Terra Classic that was built to improve pricing and trade efficiency. With the Terra community signaling strong support for Terra 2.0, the Astroport smart contract system was re-deployed on the new network and astroport.fi was upgraded to maintain compatibility with this new Astroport instance in addition to maintaining compatibility with Astroport on Terra Classic. Astroport empowers users to choose different pool types within a single AMM system. Anyone can onboard and trade tokens permissionless. Astroport brings outstanding improvements in the area of decentralized exchanges: 1. Support for multiple pool types 2. Advanced charting and analytics for liquidity providers as well as traders 3.Shared fee structure for liquidity provider and staker. ASTRO is the token on Terra 2.0, which (if staked for xASTRO) will be used to govern and receive fees from Astroport on Terra 2.0. Users can stake ASTRO to unlock fee sharing and governance powers over the protocol. 100 million ASTRO tokens will be distributed over the first year of Astroport’s launch on Terra 2.0.

Astroport (ASTRO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website