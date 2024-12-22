Aquarius Price (AQUA)
The live price of Aquarius (AQUA) today is 0.00107973 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 34.81M USD. AQUA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aquarius Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 70.66K USD
- Aquarius price change within the day is -3.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 32.28B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AQUA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AQUA price information.
During today, the price change of Aquarius to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aquarius to USD was $ +0.0001636052.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aquarius to USD was $ +0.0009404640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aquarius to USD was $ +0.000470675930375438.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.51%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001636052
|+15.15%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009404640
|+87.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000470675930375438
|+77.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aquarius: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
-3.51%
-5.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AQUA is the currency for rewards and on-chain voting on the Stellar network. The Aquarius project has been designed to supercharge trading on Stellar, bring more liquidity and give control over how it is distributed across various market pairs of Stellar’s internal Decentralized Exchange (SDEX). Aquarius allows the community to set market making rewards for selected markets through on-chain voting. AQUA holders can vote for market pairs that need more liquidity and select trusted assets. Both DEX traders and LPs can earn AQUA rewards on selected market pairs based on their participation with market making on the Stellar blockchain. AQUA holders will be able to participate in DAO voting to decide the direction of the Community DAO Fund and navigate future Aquarius developments.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AQUA to AUD
A$0.0017167707
|1 AQUA to GBP
￡0.0008529867
|1 AQUA to EUR
€0.0010257435
|1 AQUA to USD
$0.00107973
|1 AQUA to MYR
RM0.004858785
|1 AQUA to TRY
₺0.0379956987
|1 AQUA to JPY
¥0.1689129612
|1 AQUA to RUB
₽0.1111474062
|1 AQUA to INR
₹0.0917122662
|1 AQUA to IDR
Rp17.4149975619
|1 AQUA to PHP
₱0.0635205159
|1 AQUA to EGP
￡E.0.0549366624
|1 AQUA to BRL
R$0.0065647584
|1 AQUA to CAD
C$0.0015440139
|1 AQUA to BDT
৳0.1284986673
|1 AQUA to NGN
₦1.6688198907
|1 AQUA to UAH
₴0.0451003221
|1 AQUA to VES
Bs0.05506623
|1 AQUA to PKR
Rs0.2993335479
|1 AQUA to KZT
₸0.5647095873
|1 AQUA to THB
฿0.0368295903
|1 AQUA to TWD
NT$0.0352315899
|1 AQUA to CHF
Fr0.0009609597
|1 AQUA to HKD
HK$0.0083895021
|1 AQUA to MAD
.د.م0.0108188946