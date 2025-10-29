ราคาปัจจุบัน ApexToken วันนี้ คือ 0 USD ติดตามการอัปเดตราคา APX เป็น USD แบบเรียลไทม์ ชาร์ตสด มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สำรวจแนวโน้มราคา APX ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่ MEXC ตอนนี้ราคาปัจจุบัน ApexToken วันนี้ คือ 0 USD ติดตามการอัปเดตราคา APX เป็น USD แบบเรียลไทม์ ชาร์ตสด มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สำรวจแนวโน้มราคา APX ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่ MEXC ตอนนี้

ApexToken โลโก้

ApexToken ราคา (APX)

ไม่ได้ลิสต์

ราคาปัจจุบัน 1 APX เป็น USD

$0.00094099
$0.00094099$0.00094099
+1.10%1D
mexc
ข้อมูลโทเค็นนี้มาจากบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้รวบรวมข้อมูลเท่านั้น สำรวจโทเค็นอื่น ๆ ที่จดทะเบียนอยู่ในตลาด MEXC Spot!
USD
ApexToken (APX) กราฟราคาสด
อัปเดตหน้าล่าสุด: 2025-10-29 02:49:31 (UTC+8)

ข้อมูลราคา ApexToken (APX) (USD)

ช่วงเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาใน 24 ชม.:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ต่ำสุด 24h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
สูงสุด 24h

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00208163
$ 0.00208163$ 0.00208163

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.18%

+1.12%

-13.56%

-13.56%

ราคาเรียลไทม์ ApexToken (APX) คือ -- ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา มีการเทรดAPX ระหว่างราคาต่ำสุด $ 0 และราคาสูงสุด $ 0 แสดงให้เห็นถึงความผันผวนของตลาด ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาลของ APX คือ $ 0.00208163 ขณะที่ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาลคือ $ 0

ในด้านผลการดำเนินงานระยะสั้น APX มีการเปลี่ยนแปลง +0.18% ในชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา +1.12% ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมง และ -13.56% และในช่วง 7 วันที่ผ่านมา ข้อมูลนี้ช่วยให้คุณทราบภาพรวมอย่างรวดเร็วเกี่ยวกับแนวโน้มราคาล่าสุดและพลวัตของตลาดบน MEXC

ApexToken (APX) ข้อมูลการตลาด

$ 883.15K
$ 883.15K$ 883.15K

--
----

$ 28.22M
$ 28.22M$ 28.22M

938.53M
938.53M 938.53M

29,988,629,651.34957
29,988,629,651.34957 29,988,629,651.34957

มูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันของ ApexToken คือ $ 883.15K โดยมีปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมงที่ -- อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ APX คือ 938.53M โดยมีอุปทานรวมที่ 29988629651.34957 การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่ (FDV) คือ $ 28.22M

ประวัติราคา ApexToken (APX) USD

ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา ApexToken เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา ApexToken เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา ApexToken เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา ApexToken เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0

ระยะเวลาเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
วันนี้$ 0+1.12%
30 วัน$ 0--
60 วัน$ 0--
90 วัน$ 0--

อะไรคือ ApexToken (APX)

ApexToken (APX) is the native utility token of the ApexProject, a decentralized ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain technologies. It is designed to support transactions, staking, governance, and rewards across the Apex ecosystem. Through APX, users can participate in community-driven innovation, contribute to decision-making, and access AI-powered services that aim to create a sustainable digital economy.

Launch and Technology

ApexToken was launched in January 2024 on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). The token contract provides compatibility with the BNB ecosystem and access to decentralized applications built on that network. The token supply is capped at approximately 29.9 billion APX, with a portion allocated to circulating supply and the remainder distributed through ecosystem incentives, staking, and development initiatives.

The technical foundation of ApexToken connects blockchain transparency with AI-powered models. A central element of this design is the “Neuron” framework—AI-powered nodes that generate decentralized predictions and data analysis. These neurons enable distributed decision-making, moving predictive modeling away from centralized providers toward a more community-governed model.

Mission and Objectives

The mission of ApexProject is to bridge AI and blockchain to encourage community participation and innovation. The project’s objectives focus on: • Democratizing access to AI by integrating predictive modeling into blockchain infrastructure. • Promoting transparent and decentralized governance through token-based voting. • Establishing a sustainable digital economy in which users are rewarded for participation and contribution.

By integrating AI capabilities with decentralized finance, ApexProject aims to address inefficiencies in predictive analytics and create a framework where individuals and organizations can both benefit from and contribute to machine learning outcomes.

Real-World Applications

APX serves as the primary utility token within the Apex ecosystem. Its functions extend across several use cases: • AI-driven predictions: APX powers decentralized platforms where users can access, contribute to, and validate AI models for forecasting across finance, logistics, and other industries. • DeFi participation: Holders can stake APX, provide liquidity, and earn rewards, enabling participation in decentralized financial activities. • Governance: APX enables community members to vote on development proposals, protocol upgrades, and allocation of resources. • Blockchain applications: The token supports integration into supply chain monitoring, digital identity management, and other use cases that benefit from blockchain transparency combined with AI-driven insights.

These applications demonstrate ApexToken’s role as more than a transactional asset, positioning it as a tool for active participation in shaping the ecosystem.

Founders and Team

ApexToken was founded by Abhijith Mani and Muziwandile Arthur, who lead a development team with expertise in blockchain engineering, AI modeling, and decentralized systems. The project benefits from backing by venture capital groups based in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Europe, providing both financial support and strategic partnerships.

The team’s stated vision is to create an ecosystem where blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven predictions reinforce one another, allowing for open innovation and broader adoption of decentralized technology.

Ecosystem Development

The roadmap for ApexToken includes the expansion of AI-powered Neurons, further integration with DeFi protocols, and broader adoption of APX in real-world applications. The project emphasizes community involvement, encouraging stakeholders to participate in governance, contribute to AI model development, and engage with decentralized applications built on the platform.

By combining blockchain’s transparency with AI’s predictive potential, ApexToken aims to build a digital economy in which incentives and governance are distributed to participants rather than concentrated in centralized entities.

การคาดการณ์ราคา ApexToken (USD)

ApexToken (APX) จะมีค่า USD เป็นเท่าใดในวันพรุ่งนี้ สัปดาห์หน้า หรือเดือนหน้า? สินทรัพย์ ApexToken (APX) ของคุณจะมีมูลค่าเท่าใดในปี 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 หรือแม้แต่ 10 หรือ 20 ปีข้างหน้า? ใช้เครื่องมือคาดการณ์ราคาของเราเพื่อสำรวจการคาดการณ์ทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาวสำหรับ ApexToken

ตรวจสอบ การคาดการณ์ราคา ApexToken ตอนนี้!

โทเคโนมิกส์ ApexToken (APX)

การทำความเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ApexToken (APX) จะทำให้เข้าใจลึกซึ้งถึงมูลค่าในระยะยาวและศักยภาพในการเติบโตได้ลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น ตั้งแต่การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นไปจนถึงการจัดการอุปทานโทเคโนมิกส์เผยให้เห็นโครงสร้างหลักของเศรษฐกิจของโครงการ เรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับ APXโทเคโนมิกส์อันครอบคลุมของโทเค็น ตอนนี้!

ผู้คนยังถาม: คำถามอื่นๆเกี่ยวกับ ApexToken (APX)

วันนี้ ApexToken (APX) มีมูลค่าเท่าใด?
ราคาปัจจุบัน APX เป็นUSD คือ 0 USD อัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วยข้อมูลตลาดล่าสุด
ราคาปัจจุบัน APX เป็น USD คือเท่าใด?
ราคาปัจจุบันของ APX เป็น USD คือ $ 0 ลองใช้ ตัวแปลง MEXC เพื่อการแปลงโทเค็นที่แม่นยำ
มูลค่าตลาดของ ApexToken คือเท่าใด?
มูลค่าตลาดของ APX คือ $ 883.15K USD มูลค่าตลาด = ราคาปัจจุบัน × อุปทานหมุนเวียน บ่งบอกถึงมูลค่าตลาดรวมและอันดับของโทเค็น
อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ APX คือเท่าใด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ APX คือ 938.53M USD
ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาล (ATH) ของ APX คือเท่าใด?
APX ถึงราคา ATH ที่ 0.00208163 USD.
ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาล (ATL) ของ APX คือเท่าไร?
APX ถึงราคา ATL ที่ 0 USD
ปริมาณการเทรดของ APX คือเท่าใด?
ปริมาณการเทรดปัจจุบัน 24 ชั่วโมงของ APX คือ -- USD
ปีนี้ APX จะสูงขึ้นอีกไหม?
APX อาจสูงขึ้นในปีนี้ ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาวะตลาดและการพัฒนาโครงการ ตรวจสอบการคาดการณ์ราคา APX เพื่อการวิเคราะห์เชิงลึกยิ่งขึ้น
อัปเดตหน้าล่าสุด: 2025-10-29 02:49:31 (UTC+8)

